American rapper, Wiz Khalifa, just lost his transgender sister, Doren “Lala” Thomaz, over the weekend.
The sad rapper took to his twitter handle, to pen down a tribute to his 32-year-old sibling, whose cause of death is yet to be deciphered.
According to him, 'When you find someone who understands you and sets their personal needs aside to find out yours that's a beautiful thing.'
Amber Rose's ex-husband's mother, Peachie Wimbush, also took to her social media account to share her daughter's obituary.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.