



American rapper, Wiz Khalifa, just lost his transgender sister, Doren “Lala” Thomaz, over the weekend.





The sad rapper took to his twitter handle, to pen down a tribute to his 32-year-old sibling, whose cause of death is yet to be deciphered.





According to him, 'When you find someone who understands you and sets their personal needs aside to find out yours that's a beautiful thing.'



