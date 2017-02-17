Leicester City's Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has finally put down roots in the city of Leicester by moving into a house after spending his first four weeks in a hotel since joining the club mid-January.After a search that took the better part of a month, the Super Eagles midfielder finally quit the Marriot Hotel in Enderby, Leicester for a three-bedroom house he is renting close to the King Power Stadium.Ndidi said: “It’s not easy living out of a bag because that was what I was doing in the hotel. You always feel your privacy is being intruded on and I must confess I wasn’t properly settled until I moved out of the hotel to my own place.”Obviously delighted to have a house of his own, Ndidi described the house as comfortable and just what he needed at this stage of his life.“It’s a three-bedroom house in a very good neighbourhood. It is just 10 minutes walk from the stadium which makes it even more attractive for me and it is just perfect for my needs as a young man staying alone. It is not too large to make me lonely and not too small to cramp me in. Just perfect,” he said.The former KRC Genk star also talked about life in the Premier League since making the switch from Belgium.Ndidi added: “I’m happy I came to England because I can learn a lot here. I’m not unduly worried about the pace of the game because Belgian football is also pacy and the intensity is also high but I know I can learn from all of the players I play with or against. The Premier League is full of top quality players and I can only get better playing with them.”Super Eagles star Ndidi has been a regular for Leicester City since making his debut on January 7 against Everton in an FA Cup tie. He has played in all five of the Foxes’ Premier League games since then and scored his first goal for the club in another FA Cup game against Derby.