Amnesty International has promised to commence investigation into the death of the Chief Protocol Officer to the Minister of State for Defence, Desmond Nunugwo, who allegedly died in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission eight months ago.The AI’s Campaigner (Amnesty Nigeria), Mrs. Esther Ikubaje, stated this when the widow of the deceased, Suzanne, led over 100 protesters to its Nigerian Headquarters in Abuja, demanding justice for her late husband.Several calls and SMS by Northern City News to the phones of the spokesman of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, were not responded to.Ikubaje assured the widow that AI would “look into the matter and assist her to get justice.”“AI will not allow the late Nunugwo’s case to be swept under the carpet like other cases. We will look into the case and ensure that justice is done through a thorough and transparent investigation”, she stated.Suzanne said her late husband died in the custody of EFCC barely six hours after he was invited by the commission for questioning, saying the EFCC failed to make public the result of its investigation.While accusing the commission of refusing to pay for an autopsy, she said the EFCC was still holding on to the remains of her late husband eight months after he was pronounced dead by the commission.The protesters also visited the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), where the widow accused the EFCC of allegedly killing her husband and labeling him a criminal.She said, “This is our third protest to this place (Ministry of Justice). The first time we came here, we were able to see the minister (Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami) and he assured us that he was going to get on top of this matter but nothing has been done.“All we want is very simple: justice. I mean Desmond died in EFCC’s custody barely six hours he was taken in and the next morning, the EFCC issued a press statement that it was an alleged fraudster that died in their custody.“All we want is justice; probe all business that he did. Was it really a fraud? Or it was a mere business transaction that went wrong? Let them conclude investigation. Let us know. Is he innocent? Is he culpable? The Minister of Justice should please ensure that my late husband gets justice.”