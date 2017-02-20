Following the harassment that greeted the attempt of Nigeria's Guardian journalist, to interview President Buhari in London, the Editor of the Newspaper has spoken on the issue.On Monday morning on Channels' TV Sunrise Daily, Abraham Ogbodo, Editor of The Guardian said the visit of their journalist is not unconnected to the fact that the President himself has remained silent on his health status, and that everything is open to speculations. ''Journalists must do their work. So everybody is finding a way.'', he said.He said the interview attempt was to dispel the speculations and hold on to the truth. 'That is why we asked the reporter to go there and try', he said.''Track the President, even mere sighting him is something to talk about. You know it was speculated once that the man (President Buhari) has died, and instead of coming out to tell the nation the true state of things, today, we see Asiwaju and Akande visit him, tomorrow it will be the Senate President and the Speaker of reps. Every information has been through a thrird party...' He said.