



The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe state has advanced reasons for its rejection of the outcome of Saturday’s Local Government election in the state, saying the exercise was a hoax since it never held.Chairman, APC Caretaker Committee in the state, Idi Barde Gubana, told journalists Monday in Abuja that the process was the sole affair of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which worked in cahoot with the various Gombe State Independent Commission (GOSIEC) Local Government offices across the state to ensure the non-distribution of sensitive electoral materials.“You would recall that the Gombe State Independent Electoral Commission (GOSIEC) fixed the election for Saturday, for which the people of the state had looked forward to with the hope that at last freedom is knocking at their door steps.“Recall also that in the history of the state, the people had never had it so bad. The people had therefore put their hope in the Local Government election. “In Gombe which is in the Northern Senatorial Zone, while agents were still waiting at the GOSIEC Office to collect materials, information reached us that election was on-going in some Polling Units to our utter dismay.In fact it was confirmed that the governor voted at his Herwagana ward, Shehu Manzo 1 Unit this morning. Where the materials emanated from is a mystery to us. Our members had to be cautioned not to take laws into their hands.“We have issued this statement to let the people of the state know that any result declared in any part of the state should be seen as what it is, a fraud and nothing more than the sheet of paper it is written on”, the party submitted.