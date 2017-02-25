The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has given reasons why it chose to open its first embassy in Spain.IPOB said it was due to the country’s rich knowledge and history of fighting for freedom.The group said the choice of a country in the Basque Region was because they would not betray Biafra like others did in the past.The disclosure was made by the Head of Directorate of State, DOS, of IPOB, Uchenna Asiegbu.He said the group put into consideration core values, respect and protection of freedom by the country.Asiegbu noted that they were guided by history due to bitter lessons learnt in the struggle for Biafra.Recently, a video of Biafra embassy in Spain was posted on Facebook.In the video, Asiegbu, is seen taking a guest on a tour of the facility.He said, “Our Mission in Spain was opened in 2014 by our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu with members of the Directorate of State from all over the world present. It’s primary purpose is to serve as the world administrative headquarters of IPOB.“As you know IPOB is the largest movement of its kind anywhere in the world today, therefore we have our leadership scattered across every continent. Having our administrative head office in a place like the Basque country is also logistically sensible.”The IPOB Director also gave hints on plans to open new embassies in some other major countries.“It is on record that the Government of Spain has given us permission to kick-start our global Biafra Genocide Awareness exhibition in Vitoria Basque country, Spain. Their police will be there to protect us, and their media to report the event.“We can also confirm that the Indian Government has giving us approval to open another mission in the subcontinent. Our strategy of quiet expansionism will take us to every part of the world. As soon as preparations are finalised, we shall invite world media to attend the opening, if they can overcome their bias by then.“As you know, British hostility towards Biafra is well documented but we are encouraged by the fact that our broadcasting studios are still stationed in London where we have not encountered any difficulties till date. We hope to open a regional office there in the not too distant future.“United States is key in our determination to be located in every country of the world to counter the lies of the Nigerian government. One of the areas we failed during the war of 1967-70 is that we lacked adequate presence abroad. Having identified this need, our leader quickly put in place a mechanism for the establishment of missions and offices around the world.“We have a small office in Inglewood area of Los Angeles California which we hope to expand in the near future. Very soon we will announce the opening of our main office of the head of mission in Washington United States. All hands are on deck to achieve this.“We evaluate the criteria of opening an embassy in a country based on their core values, respect and protection of freedom. How they view the issue of the rights of Indigenous people is also a determining factor.”