The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, has said the Presidency will not hold any special reception for Buhari on his arrival from the United Kingdom, UK after his medical vacation.Adesina urged Nigerians to be on the alert as the president might soon arrive the country. He, however, did not give a definite time frame for his principal’s return.He made this known in a chat with Arise Television in Abuja on Thursday.Adesina, responding to why there had been no video evidence to support claims the president is indeed in good health said, “That is not necessary, given that Buhari recently had a telephone conversation with United States President, Donald Trump, and the fact that he has just received the National Assembly officials led by the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki in London.“The fact that the president is receiving visitors, the fact that he has spoken with the American president and the fact that he has asked us to tell the world that he’s fine. I think that’s just enough.“I wish I could give you a definite date, I really wish but then we just have to hang on to what the president has told us.“In the letter to the National Assembly, he said ‘as soon as his doctors rule out some things.“I will just tell Nigerians to stay on the alert and watch and before they know it the president is back. It could be anytime.“You don’t need much preparation; I will tell you what will happen.“On the morning of a certain day, we will just receive an alert from protocol that the president is on the way. And six hours later, they’ll be here.“The president is a simple man,” Adesina stated.Recall that Buhari left for a 10-day vacation in the UK and had written to the senate to extend his vacation indefinitely due to ‘health issues’ an action that has drawn so much condemnation from Nigerians.