A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Isuwa Dogo, has stated that the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, cannot effectively perform in the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari.He said the fact was that appointees serving in the current government are only loyal to Buhari and would promptly act on any directive from him.Dogo, a former commissioner in Kaduna, insisted that despite all his activities in recent weeks, Osinbajo has no real authority.“He cannot perform because ministers and other political appointments are not obliged to be loyal to him as he didn’t appoint them,” he told BBC.“President Buhari is a public figure and there is no need for him to hide behind his health issues.“I want him to be back in the county. If there are successes, he will get the credit. If there are failures, he will get the blame”, the political scientist added.