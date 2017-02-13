He said the current economic situation of the country was why the federal government was paying a lot of attention to the recovery of stolen funds.
“I maintain that the economic recession is caused by corruption,” Magu told Arise TV.
“About 90 per cent of the cause of recession is corruption, because there was fund and people stole the funds and kept them where they cannot be reached.
“If we can lay hands on this hidden wealth, we won’t stay for more than three months in this recession. It is sufficient for us to get out of economic recession”, he added.
Magu advised those still holding looted money to voluntarily return such.
“I think they should just come out and approach the government and say, ‘this is what I have.’ Our emphasis now is on the recovery of the looted fund. People should come out and give us full disclosure, we would go after it”, he added.
On possible amnesty for looters, he said, “I’m not sure of that. But we encourage recovery if you can voluntarily bring out this thing, disclose this thing. It is the government that would decide. We encourage people to come out and disclose the looted funds.
“They should cooperate with the government. They should come forward and declare what they have looted and the government will take its decision.
“Everybody must join in the fight against corruption. It’s very necessary for the future of this country, for a better tomorrow.”
This government demarketed itself. Your blames will lead you nowhere! Use your brain instead,make it work! I mean if the economy is not working and in a healthy state. The question is why is it so and what can be done to remedy the situation. You do not seem to want to solve the challenge. What happens if you do not recover the looted funds as you claim?ReplyDelete
What is this one saying....probably a spoilt child of one of these looters...the curse of the land are on looters already, you just tag yourself in....OK?Delete
Anonymous has spoken well, what if you finally jailed the so called looters and the economy finally buried? I think the only strategy and policy this government has is fight against corruption, how can you still be blaming the economy woes you plunged us into as a result of your cluelessness on the past regime, same way BUhari did in 1983-1985 before he was overthrown, instead of GMB to face the economy he was busy fighting political enemies in the name of corruption and the economy collapsed into recession and was unable to continue as another coup housted him out for failed governmrnt.Delete
please think out of the box to govern and stop blame game,2 years is almost gone with nothing to show for it.
Is that a question for him or for yourself?ReplyDelete