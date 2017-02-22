Second Republic lawmaker, Junaid Mohammed, for the second time has called on the National Assembly to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari.Mohammed had recently advised the Nigerian Senate to impeach Buhari whom he alleged seems to be “incapacitated and unable to discharge his duties as President of Nigeria.”The President who has been on medical Vacation in the UK had extended his 10-days vacation, citing health reasons.Just yesterday, the President through his media aide, Femi Adesina revealed that a series of medical check-ups he carried out in the cause of his vacation had necessitated his prolonged stay in London.But reacting to Buhari’s reason for extension of his vacation yesterday, Mohammed said it’s obvious that the Presidency is not being truthful to Nigerians.Mohammed claimed that the cabal surrounding the President will destroy Nigeria.According to the elder statesman, “What is happening right now is very unfortunate because evidence has since shown that the President’s handlers are not telling us the truth.“They are playing on the intelligence of the masses, who took time to register, vote and some even died while voting. I feel Nigerians deserve better than what we are getting right now.“The 1999 Nigerian constitution is very clear that should the President be unable to prosecute his work, he should hand over power or resign instead of holding on to power. If the National Assembly does not move to impeach the President, corruption will continue in this government.“The plan by the cabal around Buhari is to bundle him into the country and make it look as if he is ruling when he is not actually in charge. The cabal does not mean well for this country and if we are not careful, they will ruin this country.”