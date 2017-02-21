Head coach of the Argentina national team, Edgardo Bauza, has said Lionel Messi is not celebrating his goals at Barcelona because he is very angry with criticisms that came after their 4-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain.Messi scored twice including a 90th-minute winner from the penalty spot, as Barca narrowly defeated Leganes 2-1 in La Liga on Sunday.But he refused to celebrate the goal with the team, as the team had been jeered during the game.“I think he reacted to the criticism he may have received after PSG,” Bauza told radio show, Joga Bonito.“I noticed he was very angry when he scored the goals.”Barca coach Luis Enrique, has already said he is not interested in if the 29-year-old celebrated or not.Their win saw them move within a point of league leaders, Real Madrid, who have two games in hand.