Super Eagles midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi, has said he is not interested in a move to China, as he is still very young and is keen on playing in Europe for many more years.Onazi’s international team-mates, John Obi Mikel and Odion Ighalo, have already swapped the Premier League for the Chinese Super League, but he is not ready to join them in the Far East.“China has provided a platform for tempting offers that it will be difficult for you to say no,” Onazi, who currently plays for Trabzonspor in Turkey, said.“It will be a strong league soon because some of the top stars are there now.“But at this point in time, I am still very young and China won’t be an option.“I still want to remain and play in Europe, I’m enjoying my time in Turkey and I have the ambition to go to a bigger league in Europe.”