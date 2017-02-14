Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar today visited former military president, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB) at his Hilltop resident in Minna, the Niger State capital.According to reports, speaking after the visit, Atiku said he was in Minna to greet the former President on his return from medical vacation abroad.“I came to visit Gen. Babangida and to wish him well since he returned from medical vacation abroad,” the former vice president said.