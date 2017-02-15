Former Super Eagles striker, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, has said that he sees “great qualities” in his Coventry City team-mates and that is why he joined the League One club.Aiyegbeni has signed a deal with the Sky Blues until the end of the season.Coventry are currently bottom of the third-tier division, but the 34-year-old is confident they can beat the drop.“Things are quite tough for Coventry City at the moment and I understand what is expected of me,” Yakubu told BBC Sport.“I had the opportunity to train with the players here, I see great qualities and believe things can get better.“I love scoring goals and helping my team-mates to score, together we can lift the club.”Yakubu featured for Turkish club Kayserispor.