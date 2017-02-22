The Lagos State Task Force says its men have rescued a four- month-old baby boy put in a bag and dumped under the bridge in Oshodi area of the state.The Chairman of the outfit, SP Olayinka Egbeyemi, told newsmen in Ikeja that the enforcement team of the Task Force rescued the baby while on duty in the area.Egbeyemi said that the 18-year-old mother of the baby was arrested by an official of the force when she was running away after dumping the baby.He said that during an investigation, the mother confessed that she dumped the baby because she could no longer take care of him.“We have briefed the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Fatai Owoseni, about the incident and he has directed that the baby and his mother be immediately transferred to Social Welfare Department of the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development,’’ Egbeyemi said.The mother told newsmen that she decided to dump the baby when none of her family members was ready to accommodate and help her.“My mother sent me out because I could not identify the man who impregnated me. I had sex with different men,” she said.According to her, she dropped out of school in JSS II, due to poverty.(NAN)