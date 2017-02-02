Uba disclosed this at a news briefing on Wednesday in his home country, Uga, Aguata Local Government Area of the state.
Uba said that he joined the APC because of other personalities in the party with sound ideas and whom he looked up to in politics.
He listed some of the personalities to include the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, and APC National Auditor, Chief George Muoghalu.
Uba stressed that with such calibre of people, the party would take the state to enviable heights.
The next thing you will say you are tired of PDP misrule for 16year.. I dont know why some politician don't think before taking some decisions..Looking at the present situation APC lead administration has put our country is enough reason for any wise politician to think twice before making any move.UN-calculated moves in a cheese game make you loose out your senatorial ticket in the coming election. you have to be on the queue sorry.ReplyDelete