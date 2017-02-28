Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose has stated the reason why he would never stand All Progressives Congress leader, Bola Tinubu being rubbished despite their political leaning.Fayose, a PDP governor said he cannot stand to see anything that would tarnish the image of Bode George or rubbish Bola Tinubu who is in APC, ''because these men are our leaders in Yoruba land. If we continue to play along party lines, we will destroy so many things.''That is why it was easy for somebody to get to power today and say let me destroy those on the ground. That is not the spirit, which is not what God expects of us. Part of the hallmark of leadership is tolerance, forgiveness and love; you cannot have all the same characters in a family. ''