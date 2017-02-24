Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, on Friday said the welfare and unity of Yoruba people were important for anybody to play politics with.The governor, who spoke in Akure, Ondo State during the inauguration of Mr Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) as the governor of Ondo State, said being a leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), should not stop him from attending the inauguration of an All Progressives Congress (APC) governor.In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, the governor said such an occasion was a national one that well-meaning people should identify with.‎”This is a Nigerian affair. When a governor is sworn in we have to support him.‎ We are talking of regional integration and unity and Akeredolu is one of us.‎ We have to support him and electioneering has come and gone and a winner has emerged and we have to work together in the spirit of the people of our region.“We cannot play politics with the welfare of the people of our region. We have to support Akeredolu to make the difference.‎ This is a matter of the Yoruba nation and after Nigeria, Yoruba nation comes first‎. We don’t need to play politics with the welfare of Yoruba people,” he said.On whether he is planning to join the APC, the governor said nothing of such was in the offing.“I am the main issue of the APC. They don’t have my size. They are wearing babaringa and they don’t have the size of my cloth. The other time we gave them 16-0 and this time around, if it’s possible to get a local government from another state, we will give them 17-0‎ in the 2018 governorship election,” he added.