The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says Saidu Afaka, President Muhammadu Buhari’s driver, who returned lost items during the 2016 hajj in Saudi Arabia, will be rewarded for his honesty.Abdullahi Muhammad, executive chairman of NAHCON, made the disclosure on Tuesday while presenting the lost items to Shehu Barwa, executive secretary, Niger Pilgrims Welfare Board.Muhammad said Afaka found and returned to the commission, a bag containing $400, N60,370, 149 Saudi Riyals and a cell phone belonging to Adamu Umar, a Niger state pilgrim.He explained that Afaka, a pilgrim from Kaduna state, found a wallet or purse and he took it to the commission’s office in Makkah.“And I directed the audit department to keep and trace the owner, and from our records it showed that the owner is Umar Adamu, a pilgrim with passport Number A07432103 from Niger,” he said.“It is my pleasure to hand over the content of this lost and found item to the executive secretary, Niger State Pilgrims Welfare Board for onward conveyance to the owner”, he said.Afaka, a staff sergeant in the Nigerian Army, is a senior driver to the President.Muhammed said the commission would honour Afaka with a slot to travel for the 2017 hajj.“The commission will reward the pilgrim, who is a true Nigerian accordingly, and we will make sure he also join us in performing the 2017 hajj,” he said.