Former Special Assistant to ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan, on New Media, Reno Omokri, has again taken a swipe at the All Progressives Congress, APC, saying the party is a scam and total failure.Expressing his dissatisfaction over APC’s alleged failed promises, Omokri insisted that the party was the ‘biggest scam’ in history.The outspoken personality stated this in a video he shared on his Facebook page.He said, “I begin to see what APC is doing in Nigeria and it’s so annoying. The notoriously lousy Minister of Transport had the gut to say Nigeria should wait until for 2019 before judging the APC.“Can you imagine that? Rotimi Amaechi must think that all Nigerians are like him and we have attention deficit disorder (ADD) and that we can’t remember, he must think that all Nigerians are like him.“Rotimi Amaechi has forgotten that a honest man, a trustworthy man, a member of the board of Trustee of the All Progressive Congress (APC), former minister of information, Chief Tony Momoh, when he spoke to Nigeria, what he promised, he promised that if the APC does not perform in 2 years’ time that Nigerians should stone them.“Let me quote his exact words, he said ‘stone us if within two years the current government failed to reverse the situation.’ Now Amaechi is telling us to wait till 2019. Who are they fooling?“No we are not going to wait for 2019, no!“The APC has been a complete and total failure, name one thing that the APC has achieved, name one promise they’ve achieved.“In Jonathan’s first hundred days, Jonathan had achieved much more, in fact he had achieved ten times more than President Buhari has achieved in 2 years. In Jonathan’s first hundred days, Nigerian oil industries expanded by 24% and we reclaim our position as Africa number 1 oil producer, right now Angola has overtaken us again.“Who did president Buhari put in his ministerial cabinet? Buhari put Polytechnic graduate as minister of Finance, French graduate as minister of Agriculture, a lawyer that cannot speak good English as minister of Sport, the economy has collapsed under this bunch of jokers.“I can say it without any shadow of a doubt in my mind, the best President we ever had in Nigeria history was Goodluck Jonathan. Do you know the problem?“Because he (Jonathan) was not just a crude and harsh leader, because he was gentle, people mistook his gentility as weakness, and they did not appreciate the man.“Jonathan established nine universities in his first year, when Jonathan came into power, according to United Nation, average life expectancy was 47, when he was leaving average life expectancy has increased to 51 years. That was the highest in the history of Nigeria.“What have the APC done other than blame, blame, blame…“APC is scamming us, they are a scam.“El-rufai in 2011 once tweeted that anyone, any soldier that kills Fulani herdsmen, takes a loan that he will repay someday…“He is to blame for the current killings in southern Kaduna.”