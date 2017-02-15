 White House confirms Trump's call to Buhari | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
After numerous speculations and rumours on whether President Trump truly spoke with President Buhari, the White House has confirmed that the telephone conversation held.

This was made known by Sean Spicer, the White House Press Secretary while briefing Journalists on activities of the President in the past week till today.

Spicer mentioned that President Trump received Canada PM, Justin Trudeau and as well spoke with President Buhari of Nigeria , and Jacob Zuma of South Africa

