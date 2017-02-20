Buruji Kashamu, senator representing Ogun east, has said all members of the Peoples Democratic Party will eventually be on the same page by the time Ali-Modu Sheriff is done with the process of reconciliation.Many members of the opposition party feel undone by the ruling of the appeal court which declared Sheriff as the substantive chairman.In an interview with PUNCH, Kashamu said the judgment served as the beginning of the end of the acrimony among leaders of the PDP.He said the national leadership of the party under Sheriff will organise an “all-embracing” national convention which will foster unity and eliminate discord among chieftains of the PDP.“There are clearly no quick fixes, but I think it is the beginning of the end of the differences among our national leaders.“Most of the structures of the party at the ward, local government, senatorial district, state and zonal levels had been in place before the aborted May 21, 2016 national convention.“So, going forward, the national leadership of the party under Senator Ali Modu Sheriff will now commence the process of reconciliation, confidence-building and organising an all-embracing national convention of our party.“Once those things are done, I believe everyone will fall in line and things will take shape."