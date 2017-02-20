 When Osinbajo gives instruction, some people run to Buhari in London - Jibrin | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » » When Osinbajo gives instruction, some people run to Buhari in London - Jibrin

3:05 PM 0 ,
A+ A-
Abdulmumin Jibrin, suspended member of the house of representatives, says there may be cracks in the government if “some people” start questioning the instructions of Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.


In a series of tweets on Monday, Jibrin said some people run to see President Muhammadu Buhari in London to ask if he agrees with instructions given by Osinbajo.

He advised Buhari to trust the decisions of his deputy “because it would make him more effective”.

Below are some of the tweets:






Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top