1-I know that VP Osinbajo will come under subterranean attacks and his crime is he has no corruption allegations on him like others 1-13 — Abdulmumin Jibrin (@AbdulAbmJ) February 20, 2017

2-VP Osinbajo has carried on with grace and dignity building a momentum that the country can cash in and accelerate to regain lost mileage — Abdulmumin Jibrin (@AbdulAbmJ) February 20, 2017

3-we must repel primordial interests promoted by some selfish people who are planting stories of fear&instability where there should be non — Abdulmumin Jibrin (@AbdulAbmJ) February 20, 2017

9-When Osinbajo gives instruction and you have people running to London to ask PMB if that is what he wants, you may start having cracks — Abdulmumin Jibrin (@AbdulAbmJ) February 20, 2017

10-My advice to PMB is to rely strongly on his VP&refer all issues and persons to him until he resumes.This will make the VP more effective — Abdulmumin Jibrin (@AbdulAbmJ) February 20, 2017

Abdulmumin Jibrin, suspended member of the house of representatives, says there may be cracks in the government if “some people” start questioning the instructions of Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.In a series of tweets on Monday, Jibrin said some people run to see President Muhammadu Buhari in London to ask if he agrees with instructions given by Osinbajo.He advised Buhari to trust the decisions of his deputy “because it would make him more effective”.Below are some of the tweets: