The Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole has responded to the viral photo of one “TRS Gari” being sold at a Supermarket in Ikoyi.In a post on the ministry’s Medium page, Adewole said that the Ministry got to work upon discovery of the photo.Our actions and findings are outlined below: (Updates via @NafdacNigeria)1. NAFDAC Officers visited the Supermarket in Ikoyi today2. 26 packets of 500mg each of the products were seized for analysis3. The product has no NAFDAC number4. The product is said to be from Ghana but packaged in UK5. The Management of the Supermarket have been invited for further discussion in our Lagos office