In a post on the ministry’s Medium page, Adewole said that the Ministry got to work upon discovery of the photo.
Our actions and findings are outlined below: (Updates via @NafdacNigeria)
1. NAFDAC Officers visited the Supermarket in Ikoyi today
2. 26 packets of 500mg each of the products were seized for analysis
3. The product has no NAFDAC number
4. The product is said to be from Ghana but packaged in UK
5. The Management of the Supermarket have been invited for further discussion in our Lagos office
