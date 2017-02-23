Murray-Bruce on Wednesday night tweeted:
I am a bit confused people. Help me out here. What is the difference between 'gift' and bribe?— Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) February 22, 2017
I am a bit confused people. Help me out here. What is the difference between 'gift' and bribe?— Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) February 22, 2017
You are always making empty noise as if you are innocent, tell us your concern for the poor and your take regarding Npower SIP issue in the senate.ReplyDelete
Yeah are rightReplyDelete
Yeah are rightReplyDelete