The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission recently raided a building in Kaduna where millions of hard currencies were allegedly hidden in fireproof safe.The money – $9.8million and 74,000 pounds – belongs to a former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Andrew Yakubu, the EFCC said.Mr. Yakubu is currently standing trial for corruption and money laundering.Civic technology group, BuDgit has now constructed a visual narrative to demonstrate what development projects the looted funds could have been used to execute for the benefit of Nigerians.See infographic below: