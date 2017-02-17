The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) is waiting for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s investigation into a possible diversion of the Paris Club refund to statesChairman of the NGF and Zamfara State Governor Abdulaziz Yari, spoke with State House correspondents at the end of the Forum’s meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.It was reported last week that the NGF might have used fictitious consultants to divert some of the money from Paris Club which had attracted the attention of the EFCC.The Presidency had also reportedly ordered a full-scale investigation into the disbursement of the funds.Insisting that the governors were ready for the EFCC probe, Yari expressed governors’ support for the administration’s war against corruption, noting that they would wait for the outcome of the EFCC’s investigation.He said: “We discussed the issue of Paris Club and London Club. We observed that EFCC said it is doing investigations. Yeah, we support the federal government for fighting corruption.“We are waiting for the EFCC to come up with what they say is the investigation and come up with the result.”Some of the reports also suggested that the governors were spoiling for war with acting EFCC Chairman Ibrahim Magu over the decision of the EFCC to investigate alleged diversion of the money.The reports suggested that the EFCC might have questioned the Director General of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Asishana Okauru, over the matter.