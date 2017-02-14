Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, is set to drop Petr Cech for their Champions League knockout tie at Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.Instead, the Frenchman will keep faith with second-choice David Ospina.Ospina has started every game for the Gunners in Europe this season, after he held talks with Wenger over his future last summer. The Colombian was promised that he there would be rotation between Premier League and Champions League fixtures.Although it would represent a small gamble, as Arsenal seek to qualify for the quarter-finals, many observers have argued that Cech has not been at his best this season.Ospina is also expected to start next Monday against Sutton United in the FA Cup fifth round.Wenger will however not have easy choices in midfield, with Granit Xhaka now available for selection.There are rumours that the 67-year-old may also drop Mesut Ozil and go with Xhaka, Francis Coquelin and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the middle.