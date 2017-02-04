Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says Nigeria forward Alex Iwobi could be drafted into midfield ahead of Saturday's Premier League lunchtime clash against leaders Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.With Granit Xhaka suspended, Santi Cazorla injured and Mohamed Elneny away at the Africa Cup of Nations, Arsenal have problems in midfield for Saturday’s game at Chelsea.But Wenger is confident that Iwobi and three other players can also fill the gap effectively at Stamford Bridge."Yes, we are a bit short [in midfield] at the moment but I think we have young players who can do well in there," Wenger told arsenal.com."We have Jeff Reine-Adelaide, we have of course Ainsley Maitland-Niles we have Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain."Alex Iwobi can play in there. Elneny will come back after Sunday, so I still have some strengths."