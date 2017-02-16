Arsenal coach, Arsene Wenger, has admitted that his team “collapsed” in their 5-1 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday.Arjen Robben opened scoring for the hosts, before Alexis Sanchez equalized before the breakn the second half, it was all Carlo Ancelotti’s men, as Robert Lewandowski, Thiago Alcantara (twice) and Thomas Muller got on the scoresheet, to establish a massive lead on aggregate ahead of the second leg of their round-of-16 tie.Wenger says Bayern were the better team, but lamented losing Laurent Koscielny to injury four minutes after the break and some referee decisions that went against them.“It is difficult to explain,” Wenger told BT Sport.“I felt we had two good chances to score just before half-time.“I felt we were unlucky for the second goal, the referee gave a corner for us at first. Then we concede the second goal and then the most important was that we lost Koscielny. We collapsed.“Overall I must say they are a better team than us, they played very well in the second half and we dropped our level. We were a bit unlucky, we dropped our level and they were better than us.”The round-of-16 second leg at the Emirates Stadium will be played on March 7.