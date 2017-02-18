Nigerian goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme said Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup game between his club side, Wolverhampton Wanderers and English Premier League, EPL, leaders Chelsea will be a tough test for the fearless Championship side.Ikeme returned to the ‘200 club’ last Tuesday as the Wolves lost by a lone goal to Wigan Athletic at Molineux.He told Wolves’ official website that the Paul Lambert’s side will go into the FA Cup tie without fear.He said, “Saturday’s going to be even tougher as they’re flying at the moment.”Ikeme was sent off when Wolves defeated Liverpool 2-0 at Anfield in the previous round.He added, “I’m looking forward to seeing Molineux packed. It’s going to be a great atmosphere and a great occasion.“The bigger the occasion is, the better we seem to play.“It’s going to be something that everyone’s going to revel in. Nobody’s going to have any fear.“You’re playing against the best players in the world so it’s going to be something that we’re all going to enjoy and we’re all going to do our best.“It’s something that we can enjoy. I think it’s a game we can give back to the fans.”