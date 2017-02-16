The Enugu State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday called on elder statesman and former Vice President, Dr Alex Ekwueme to stop weeping for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).‎The party’s reaction followed Ekwueme’s emotional statement while receiving members of the party’s Strategy Committee at his house in Enugu.He had declared that anytime he remembered the story of the party, he felt like weeping.Reacting to Ekwueme’s statement, the Enugu APC through its Publicity Secretary, Mrs. Kate Ofor said Ekwueme should instead of weeping for PDP, weep for Nigerians, who were depraved, bankrupted and deeply wounded by the unbridled corruption which was the trademark of the 16 years PDP’s rule.According to Mrs. Offor, Ekwueme should weep for millions of Nigerian youths whose future were punctured by the looting of our commonwealth, hence decayed infrastructure, poor quality education and gross unemployment.“Or do we talk of thousands of mothers whose children go to bed hungry in the midst of plenty?“Our empathy goes to His Excellency, on his regrets that, ‘In 1999, we ended up with 21 out of 36 governors; South East and South South were all PDP. It was a strong showing, we also had control of the National Assembly; with that showing, all we needed to do was to manage the party properly as envisaged by the founding fathers, making it a mass movement and expanding its power base.“The scenario envisaged by the founding fathers of the PDP floundered when billions of dollars were pocked and doled out by the high placed government officials, as exemplified by the former Managing Director of NNPC, Andrew Yakubu. We cannot forget as well how the $23 billion meant for three Greenfield Refineries grew wings, leading to the present stress on the national currency, due to daily importation of refined petroleum products,” Mrs Offor said.The Enugu APC spokesperson appealed to Ekwueme to weep for Nigerians, not for PDP, “which squandered our golden opportunity and nearly led Nigeria into a failed state.”