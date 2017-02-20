The rescheduled trip by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to Ondo State was again aborted on Monday by harsh and hazy weather conditions.The same weather conditions had prevented Osinbajo from visiting the state last Friday.The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Acting President, Laolu Akande, in a tweet apologized to the people of Ondo State on the latest development.“Weather conditions again prevent Ag. President Yemi Osinbajo’s scheduled visit to Akure today.“Sincere apologies to the government and people of Ondo State,” he tweeted.