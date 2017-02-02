Fatai Owoseni, the Lagos state police commissioner, says some “hoodlums” are planning to hijack the Innocent 2face Idibia-led protest against the federal government.According to reports, the commissioner said he would not allow the citizen action to carry on because the musician, also known as 2baba, lacks the “capacity to contain such a crowd”.“Information reaching us revealed that some hoodlums are planning to hijack the peaceful protest,” Owoseni was quoted as saying.“And as such, we won’t allow it to hold in Lagos. We know that Tuface do not have the capacity to contain such a crowd and we will not fold our hands and watch while things go out of hand.”After Idibia made known his intention to champion the protest, several celebrities publicly displayed support for it, expressing willingness to join .The protest was initially billed to hold on Sunday, but was later pushed forward to Monday – the same day President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to return to the country from the UK, where he has been on vacation.Idibia had announced that it would commence at National Stadium, Surulere and end at National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos.