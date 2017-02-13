US President Donald Trump vowed Monday to deliver a strong response a day after North Korea announced it had successfully tested a new ballistic missile.“We have problems that a lot of people have no idea how bad they are, how serious they are,” Trump told a joint news conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at his side.“Obviously, North Korea is a big, big problem,” he said. “And we will deal with that very strongly.”He was speaking hours before an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council called to address Sunday’s test, which was seen as a challenge to Trump’s new US administration.