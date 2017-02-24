Senator Dino Melaye, Chairman of the Senate Committee on FCT has called on the police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to stop prostitutes and beggars from parading themselves on the streets of Abuja.Addressing newsmen, Melaye, said “We are also very uncomfortable with the number of hoodlums on our streets in Abuja. We have beggars, the destitute and commercial sex workers spread across every nook and cranny of the city.''We have issued an order to the Commissioner of Police and the Commandment of the NSCDC, and we have also instructed the FCT to provide logistics for the immediate evacuation of all beggars, including those little boys, who claimed they are helping you to clean your car’s windshield. By so doing, they are adding additional dents to your car.”