



Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday night prayed for a brighter future for former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomole and the outgoing Governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko.The prayers were offered at a Valedictory ceremony/Dinner organised by the Nigerian Governors Forum, NGF in honour of Oshiolemole and Mimiko who would exit office next week after two terms at the Old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.Making his remarks, the Acting President thanked NGF for the event and also eulogised both leaders.He said: “All of us are extremely proud of your achievements. Adams Oshiomole is a man whose words you can rely on. As for Mimiko, Iroko has continued to be Iroko. Let me pray that God almighty will help you both”.