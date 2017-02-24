We are set to win 2018 governorship polls in Osun, says SDPOsun State Chapter of Social Democratic Party (SDP) on has stated itsresolve to defeat all other political parties in the 2018 governorshipelection in the state, saying the best time for the party to cruise tovictory is now.SDP Chairman in the state, Chief Ademola Ishola who spoke after theparty’s State Executive Committee (SEC) meeting on Thursday, February23 in Osogbo explained that SDP has positioned itself to take over themantle of leadership in the state.According to him, the two major political parties, the ruling AllProgressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) arecurrently embroiled in crisis “and this situation has helped our partyin its present healthy status as more people look towards us to rescueour state”.He disclosed that more people were coming forth to identify with SDPin the state and “right now, we have six prominent indigenes of OsunState who have shown their interest to fly the flag of our party in2018”.Ishola further revealed that SDP was not planning to merge or formalliance with any political party in the forthcoming governorshipelection, saying this was also the position of the party at thenational level.“While members of other political parties are fighting, we are workingand running around the state to showcase our programme. For now, wewelcome more people to come and by this April we will commence fullregistration of new members across the 30 local governments in thestate.“We will resist any form of infiltration of hoodlums among ourmembers. We will ensure that SDP avoids what is currently polarizingthe APC and the PDP. We will present the better alternative togovernance to the people of Osun state.“People have seen the best of PDP in its over seven years in officeand they have seen the best of over six years in office. We have seenhunger, deception and untold suffering in the land. These are thelegacies of APC. The people can make the right choice with us now”, hestated.He warned outsiders planning to cause disaffection among his membersin the state to stay clear, warning his members that his leadershipwill not condone any anti-party activity or any disregard to theparty’s constitution.