We are set to win 2018 governorship polls in Osun, says SDP
Osun State Chapter of Social Democratic Party (SDP) on has stated its
resolve to defeat all other political parties in the 2018 governorship
election in the state, saying the best time for the party to cruise to
victory is now.
SDP Chairman in the state, Chief Ademola Ishola who spoke after the
party’s State Executive Committee (SEC) meeting on Thursday, February
23 in Osogbo explained that SDP has positioned itself to take over the
mantle of leadership in the state.
According to him, the two major political parties, the ruling All
Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are
currently embroiled in crisis “and this situation has helped our party
in its present healthy status as more people look towards us to rescue
our state”.
He disclosed that more people were coming forth to identify with SDP
in the state and “right now, we have six prominent indigenes of Osun
State who have shown their interest to fly the flag of our party in
2018”.
Ishola further revealed that SDP was not planning to merge or form
alliance with any political party in the forthcoming governorship
election, saying this was also the position of the party at the
national level.
“While members of other political parties are fighting, we are working
and running around the state to showcase our programme. For now, we
welcome more people to come and by this April we will commence full
registration of new members across the 30 local governments in the
state.
“We will resist any form of infiltration of hoodlums among our
members. We will ensure that SDP avoids what is currently polarizing
the APC and the PDP. We will present the better alternative to
governance to the people of Osun state.
“People have seen the best of PDP in its over seven years in office
and they have seen the best of over six years in office. We have seen
hunger, deception and untold suffering in the land. These are the
legacies of APC. The people can make the right choice with us now”, he
stated.
He warned outsiders planning to cause disaffection among his members
in the state to stay clear, warning his members that his leadership
will not condone any anti-party activity or any disregard to the
party’s constitution.
