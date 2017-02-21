The All Progressives Congress (APC) has prayed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) resolved its leadership crisis soon to enable it take up responsibility as a viable opposition.In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, in Abuja on Tuesday, the party said there was need for PDP to be vibrant to provide the critical opposition.It said, “we pray for them to put their house in order soon because we believe that democracy is better served when the opposition is alive. “However, we also know the PDP can only begin to take steps towards recovery if they stop peddling conspiracy theories and blaming imaginary enemies.’’It recalled that Sen. Ahmed Makarfi-led faction of the party had alleged that the APC instructed the Police to prevent its members from meeting at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja. Makarfi, according to it, had also alleged that the APC had somehow influenced the Appeal Court decision which ruled against him as the PDP National Caretaker Committee Chairman. “Neither of these allegations is true in any respect, the Police does not take instructions from the APC. “The police have explained why they stopped the Makarfi group from meeting at the ICC.“If the factional PDP is dissatisfied with the police explanation, they could seek further clarifications from the police or pursue alternative means of redress,’’ the APC said. It added that so far, the Makarfi faction of the PDP had not faulted the police or provided any proof for its allegations against the APC, a development that was surprising. It said that this was “especially so considering that Makarfi and his group had in their ranks, individuals who are experienced to know that without evidence, such allegations can easily be dismissed as baseless. “Such allegation without evidence can, therefore, be ignored by all right thinking members of the public, including the APC.’’The APC added that Nigerians should be worried by the behaviour of PDP factions which was capable of eroding the confidence of Nigerians in the judiciary. It added that even as the PDP battled for survival, Nigerians should observe restraint in the interest of the country`s democracy, saying that APC had no interest in the internal crisis of PDP.