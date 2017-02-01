Watford have announced the sale of Odion Ighalo to Chinese Super League outfit, Changchun Yatai.A statement on the Premier League club’s official website read: “The Hornets can confirm that Odion Ighalo has agreed a permanent move to Changchun Yatai.“The 27-year-old striker joins the Chinese Super League outfit after two-and-a-half years at Vicarage Road.“Ighalo scored 39 goals in 100 appearances during that time, including 20 as Watford secured promotion to the Premier League in 2014/15, and 17 during the club’s first campaign back in the top-flight.“The Nigerian international initially arrived on loan from Granada in July 2014, a move which was made permanent three months later.“All at Watford FC thank Odion for his contributions to the club, and wish him the best of luck for his future career.”The Nigerian striker passed his medical at Chongchun Yatai on Tuesday, after a £20million fee was agreed for him.It is understood that the deal was delayed a bit, because Ighalo prefers to join one of the clubs in Beijing or Shanghai.He is now expected to sign a £200,000-per-week deal with Chongchun Yatai.