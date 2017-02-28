Coach of Nigeria’s men basketball team, Will Voigt, has expressed his confidence that he will sign a new deal to continue coaching the team.The 40-year-old led D’Tigers to their first-ever continental title at AfroBasket 2015 and led the team to the 2016 Olympics in Rio.Voigts has been in charge on a temporary basis, but wants the job full time.“I am very hopeful of getting everything in place soon with the federation so I can begin the preparations for the AfroBasket this summer,” he told FIBA.com.“I’ve said all along I would love for the position to be full time, to be able to invest all of my time and effort on growing the game in Nigeria and that’s from the bottom up, from the grass roots system, working with our youth teams, doing clinics, working with our coaches.“That’s how I would like to see that job. As of right now, the job has only been part-time and for qualifying tournaments.”Voigts is currently coaching in China with CBA side Shanxi Dragons.