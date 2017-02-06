 VIDEO: Tinubu addresses protesters led by daughter of Buhari's adviser, Ogudu | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Bola Tinubu, today addressed a group of protesters who were led to him by Comrade Moremi Ojudu, the outspoken daughter of the Special Adviser to President Buhari on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu.


''We are two years into the administration, to make those changes effective and possible, we have to be patient,'' Tinubu said.

''I'm not worried about the exchange rate because the salary should be in Naira.''

See video below:


  1. Sai Baba!
    Sai Tinubu!
    Chanji dole!

  4. Foolish man, yet your father who is more foolish could not give you simple good home training. Any way you can not give what you don't have.
    I am very sure you can not stand Tinubu's last born

  5. Do u know how much flight ticket cost? Mchew

