Former aide to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Electronic Media, Reno Omokri has said that the recent phone call by President Muhammadu Buhari to his aide, Femi Adesina wherein the President commended his media aide for “holding against mischief makers” is wrong.

Omokri also said the world and Nigeria don’t revolve around President Buhari but said instead, Buhari should revolve around Nigeria.

