Former aide of Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, in a video posted on Facebook described Lai Mohammed, Nigeria's Minister of Information as a liar from the pit of hell.Reacting to the remarks made by Lai Mohammed during a town hall meeting in Kwara state about the killing of Christians by Muslims, Omokri said, ''Lai Mohammed is a liar from the pit of hell and when his parents were naming him, they gave him the proper name.''''How can he describe the killing of Christians in Nigeria as a fallacy?''