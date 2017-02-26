In this trending video, former president Olusegun Obasanjo seemingly being disturbed by a lady he referred to simply as Bridget. In the video, the lady is seen pestering the “old man” as he calls himself by asking for almost everything from taking over his farm to being in his Will.
VIDEO: I am a broke old man - Obasanjo says
In this trending video, former president Olusegun Obasanjo seemingly being disturbed by a lady he referred to simply as Bridget. In the video, the lady is seen pestering the “old man” as he calls himself by asking for almost everything from taking over his farm to being in his Will.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.