A drone that can carry people will begin “regular operations” in Dubai from July.Matter al-Tayer, head of the city’s Roads and Transportation Agency has announced at the World Government Summit. Al-Tayer said that the drones have been inspected and certified by the nation’s civil aviation authority. The vehicle can carry one passenger weighing up to 100kg (220lbs).The passenger selects a destination on a touch screen but there are no other controls inside the craft. The drone can travel up to 50 kilometers and can travel at a top speed of 100 miles (160km) per hour. The craft, Ehang 184 was manufactured in China