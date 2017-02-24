Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Friday struck Boko Haram terrorists' location at Tagoshe/Mandara Mountain general area, about 10km South-west of Gwoza in Northern Borno.Air Force spokesman, Group Captain Ayodele Famuyiwa, confirmed the development in a statement to newsmen.He said, “intelligence report by Sister surface forces had it that the remnants of fleeing Boko Haram terrorists were gathered at the location.”“This report was confirmed by NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft before combat platforms were called in to strike the location.“Follow-up battle damage assessment confirmed that the air attack was successful as shown by the enclosed declassified footage of the operation.”