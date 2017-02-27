Sacked National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party led by Senator Ahmed Makarfi has asked the National Chairman of the party, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff to vacate the party’s national secretariat immediately.He said Sheriff, who was declared the authentic national chairman of the PDP by the Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, should wait until the Supreme Court makes its own pronouncement on the matter.The spokesperson for the faction, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, who stated this at a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, accused the Police of favouring the former governor of Borno State in the crisis.Adeyeye, a former minister of state for works, said that Sheriff must leave the secretariat in order to avoid breakdown of law and order.