The world’s fastest man, Usain Bolt, has confirmed that he will retire from athletics in August this year.Bolt says he has achieved everything he dreamt of and has no reason to continue running.The Jamaican sprinter was speaking on the red carpet at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Monaco.“I’ve just done everything I wanted to do in the sport,” Bolt told Reuters.“I asked (former U.S. sprinter) Michael Johnson the same question, ‘why did you retire when you were on top?’. He said the same — he had done everything he had wanted to do in athletics so there was no reason to stay in the sport. Now I understand what he means.“I just wanted to run and to be part of it. I had to take it easy because I wasn’t at the level I would usually be. It was the first time I had competed at this time of the year.”Bolt was recently stripped of his 2008 Olympics relay gold after a trace of banned substance was found in team mate Nesta Carter’s re-tested sample, damaging his ‘treble treble’ record.