At exactly 11:34am on Friday, Rotimi Akeredolu, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), took oath of office as the sixth executive governor of Ondo state.Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was among the dignitaries that witnessed the occasion.Senate President Bukola Saraki; Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo state, Abiola Ajimobi, governor of Oyo state; Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture, Bisi Akande, former governor of Osun state, also attended the event.Earlier, Alfred Ajayi, also a legal practitioner, was sworn in as deputy governor.In November, Akeredolu, candidate of the APC, defeated Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the state governorship election.He polled 244,842 votes, while Jegede secured 150,380 votes.Olusegun Mimiko, the immediate past governor, handed over power to Akeredolu late Thursday, after serving two terms.